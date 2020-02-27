HTC is alive and kicking. The Taiwanese company has not hung up the boots yet and has launched a new smartphone – the Wildfire R70. The new HTC offering has a gaudy design with a glossy rear panel and gradient finish.

Surprisingly, the HTC Wildfire R70 is still rocking the ancient micro USB port, instead of the modern USB Type-C standard. Here is what the phone offers in terms of internal hardware:

6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor

2GB RAM

32GB storage

Triple rear cameras (16-megapixel main + 2-megapixel macro + 2-megapixel depth)

8-megapixel selfie camera

4,000mAh battery

Going by the specifications, the HTC Wildfire R70 appears to be a lower mid-range phone at best, and comes in Aurora Blue and Night black shades. However, HTC is yet to reveal the pricing or market availability details of its new phone.







Source: HTC