HTC is alive and kicking. The Taiwanese company has not hung up the boots yet and has launched a new smartphone – the Wildfire R70. The new HTC offering has a gaudy design with a glossy rear panel and gradient finish.

Surprisingly, the HTC Wildfire R70 is still rocking the ancient micro USB port, instead of the modern USB Type-C standard. Here is what the phone offers in terms of internal hardware:

  • 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • Triple rear cameras (16-megapixel main + 2-megapixel macro + 2-megapixel depth)
  • 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • 4,000mAh battery

Going by the specifications, the HTC Wildfire R70 appears to be a lower mid-range phone at best, and comes in Aurora Blue and Night black shades. However, HTC is yet to reveal the pricing or market availability details of its new phone.

Source: HTC

