In what can be classified as the latest proof that HTC is not dead yet, the Taiwanese company has launched a new budget phone that is barely exciting, save for the fact that it comes from HTC. Dubbed the HTC Wildfire E3. this one has made its debut in the Russian market, with no word on its availability elsewhere. A quick look at the package reveals highlights such as four rear cameras, an eye-catching subtle gradient design on the rear panel, and disappointingly, Android 10 on the software side.

6.52-inch HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, and a 13MP selfie camera

Starting with the display, you get a 6.52-inch panel with a teardrop notch and a low-ish HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution. The fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back, and thankfully, there is a USB-C port for charging. Inside, the MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22 keeps things running paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded by another 128GB via a microSD card slot. The HTC Wildfire E3 has a 4,000mAh battery inside that can be juiced up at a peak wattage of 10W.

To take care of photo and video capture, there are four cameras at the back. You get a 13MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 13MP selfie camera greets you, which also supports face unlock and allows you to click a still while recording videos. The HTC Wildfire E3 supports dual-SIM functionality, and as expected, doesn’t bother with offering 5G support.

It is unclear whether this phone will make it to the US market

The phone’s connectivity suite includes dual-SIM 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac). The HTC Wildfire E3 has been officially listed on the company’s Russian website and redirects to a CitiLink e-shop page, but there is no word on how much it costs and when it will go on sale. However, a report from Gizchina mentions that it costs EUR 150, which makes sense for what you get.