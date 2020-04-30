HTC VIVE has announced VIVE Sync, a remote collaboration, and meeting application. It is now available in free beta. The company says it is made for businesses and remote employees to improve their communication and productivity.

HTC VIVE Sync is an intuitive VR collaboration tool that allows internal and external teams to meet in a virtual space. Users can hold internal creative meetings, online classroom discussions, virtual press conferences, or even remote sales presentations. Moreover, it supports up to 30 attendees simultaneously.

It comes with OneDrive support enabling you to upload and share internal files – PowerPoint, PDFs, videos, and images – on the meeting room’s big screen. Further, users can create full-body personalized avatars. Moreover, with full-body tracking, participant’s avatars communicate their actual body language. It is compatible with all VIVE devices including standalone and PC VR headsets.

Furthermore, future upgrades will add support for a larger VR ecosystem including Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Windows Mixed Reality, and Valve Index devices. It will soon enable you to record the meetings, and allow participants without a VR headset to join the meeting via a PC viewer.