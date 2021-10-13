HTC is set to unveil its new Vive Flow VR headset later this week. The first reports of HTC making a comeback with a new VR headset came last night. Now, ahead of its official debut on October 14, HTC Vive Flow VR has leaked in full. The images also reveal what HTC will be offering with its new VR headset.

The leak comes courtesy of popular leaker Evan Blass who posted a number of what appears to be official press release images of the new VR headset. The images show that the Flow will be an independent VR headset that will connect to your smartphone. The images also show that the headset won’t be a traditional-looking VR headset — which has a full strap behind your head to hold the device in place. Instead, the Flow will be more like eyeglass temples that go over the ears.

HTC markets the Vive Flow as a device that is “made for well-being and mindful productivity” in the images shared by Blass. People are shown what seems to be some sort of Yoga or some kind of meditation in the press images. Previous leaks have also suggested that HTC’s new VR headset will be a media consumption device rather than a gaming headset.

The images show that the VR will connect to the phone via Bluetooth and will support phone-to-VR streaming via Miracast. Moreover, it will support Spatial Audio and an active cooling system. The VR headset will be priced at $499 according to the images leaked by Evan Blass. Pre-orders for the Vive Flow will reportedly start on October 15 with the device shipping in “Early November.”

HTC’s event for Vive Flow is set to start at 11 AM ET on October 14. It’ll be live-streamed on vive.com. We’ll be covering the event and bringing you more information about HTC’s VR headset as it unveils so make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

