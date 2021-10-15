HTC has announced a new product. The HTC Vive Flow, an entertainment-focused headset that will arrive in November, but you can already pre-order yours for $499 if you want to ‘go with the flow.’

HTC Vive Flow is a new pair of “immersive VR glasses made for wellness and mindful productivity. Compact and lightweight, the VIVE Flow goes where you go.” This new device is quite different from what you’ve seen on previous HTC Vive products, as they could easily pass for a weird pair of shades or an AR headset. However, you could say that the Vive Flow is a lighter and less potent version of other, more expensive Vive headsets if you want to sum it up.

HTC’s new VR headset comes with two 1.6K displays, with a 100-degree field of view and 75Hz refresh rates, which isn’t bad compared to the Vive Focus 3, which features 120 degrees and 90Hz and costs almost three times the price of the HTC Vive Flow. However, if you were going to match it against other products in the market, it would do well against the Oculus Quest.

The Vive Flow packs two front-facing cameras which are in charge of handling inside-out motion tracking, Qualcomm’s XR1 chipset, 64GB storage, but unfortunately, no slot for expandable storage. It is lightweight, as it was designed to be “something lighter, more wearable, easier to travel with,” according to Dan O’Brien, HTC’s head of VR. The headset weighs just 189 grams and comes with a design that lets it fold up to fit in a carrying case that you can get for $49.

It is also designed to work with your smartphone, as you will be able to use your phone as a remote/touchpad, which makes us think about the Google Daydream, and the Samsung Gear VR, which also means that it doesn’t come with a controller. You will also be able to mirror Android apps on the HTC Vive Flow, as the device will show you a virtual copy of your phone’s home screen, meaning that you can also use this connectivity to enjoy your favorite shows with streaming apps. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to pair the HTC Vive Flow with iPhones. The HTC Vive Flow will arrive with 100 apps, and it will be able to support up to 150 apps by the end of 2021.

Source Vive