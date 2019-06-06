HTC U19e allegedly ready for its June 11 announcement

It’s been a while since we last heard about HTC and a new smartphone to come out from the Taiwanese company that’s been struggling in terms of its phone business. The phone, codenamed the HTC 2Q7A100, is believed to make it to the market as the HTC U19e, and reports already talk about its possible specs, after an AnTuTu sighting.

The HTC U19e should feature a six-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor should be at its core, helped by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Android 9.0 Pie should have HTC’s own Sense UI on top of it, and Purple and Green should be the two colors it will reportedly be available in.