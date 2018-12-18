HTC opts to evolve U12+ into 2019, but will it be a “U13?”

With ASUS paring down its smartphone focus to the growing gaming sector, Taiwanese cohort HTC is pushing on with its current, already-limited mobile strategy.

HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen has told Digitimes that the company will evolve this year’s U12+ into 2019 for the premium market — nothing said explicitly about a U13, but refuting rumors claiming the company’s exit from the focus area — while continuing work on its mid-range device portfolio. That work has manifested in the Desire 12s, a sub-$200 phone for the home market, set for debut next month.

The manufacturer has made progress with its mid-range U12 Life as the 128GB version has seen “robust” sales over the past month. Its niche release, the blockchain-powered Exodus 1 that was only purchasable with cryptocurrencies, has sold out. HTC may further pursue blockchain business models.

Finally, its virtual reality business seems to be holding up with the Vive Pro and wireless Vive Focus headsets helping sales. HTC is looking to build cross-channel integrations with businesses across different industries and bulking up its Viveport app store.

HTC has been picking up contracts for end user 5G products. It’ll need all the help it can get, though, to pick up business from 15-year revenue lows.