HTC U13 flagship may fall to mid-ranger in 2019

After years of producing flagship smartphones, underdog device manufacturer HTC could be sitting out of the race for at least the early part of 2019.

A source to Phandroid suggests that a theoretical HTC U13, which would follow this year’s U12+, may fall by the wayside of a “mid-flagship” phone. Other sources did say “something else” was coming, but did not elaborate.

HTC has undergone a notable shift in its mobile strategy since the company sold some intellectual property and traded about half of its hardware engineers to Google for a quick cash infusion of $1.1 billion — it has cut down on the rate of device releases and has been experimenting with phones for niche purposes like blockchain and, reportedly, virtual reality.

This year, the company has posted the lowest monthly earnings it has seen in more than a decade, though that has been a function of HTC’s wavering legacy and appeal with flagship phones against a more innovative market.

With foldable smartphones and 5G innovations on the way from rivals, HTC may be left to work with lateral moves for 2019.