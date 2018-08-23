Android

HTC U12 Life pretty much penned for IFA 2018

Taiwanese phone maker HTC is in dire financial straits, but it still has quite the boat to row. It has been plotting a sidekick to the flagship U12+ this year despite the shrinking number of development and manufacturing resources it has access to.

Will the HTC U12 Life come out soon? Will it be an Android One participant like the U11 Life was? How do the buttons work? All will be revealed at IFA 2018.

“Something new for U” is coming on August 30 and it’s very much likely we’ll hear about it in Berlin. Whatever it is, we’ve got a lot of footwork to do there.

