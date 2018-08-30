HTC U12 Life official, but the US won’t see its notchless display

We knew it was coming; after all, HTC confirmed its arrival for today. At the ongoing IFA 2018. as part of the pre-show, the HTC U12 Life was officially unveiled. The phone has been rumored for quite some time, and now that it’s official, we clearly see a “premium mid-range” device.

The front is dominated by a 6-inch FHD+ display (1080×2160 resolution) with 18:9 aspect ratio and no notch. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor is at the heart of the HTC U12 Life, aided by either 4- or 6GB of RAM configurations. Storage also varies from 64- to 128GB, both options expandable via microSD card though.

The choice for cameras on the back is a duo consisting of a 16MP + 5MP shooter, with dual LED flash, and f/2.0. The webcam is a 13MP unit with f/2.0 aperture. Battery is rated at 3,600mAh, and, in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, there’s also NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

If you think the back resembles the Pixel 2 (and the iPhone X), you are not wrong. However, the material used is “acrylic glass” with a “metal-like design”. In translation, this means it’s neither glass nor metal, and it will probably scratch easily. especially on the shiny part up top.

The HTC U12 Life will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo in two color options (Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple), and will be available to purchase in Europe for prices varying between €329 and €349. The phone will not be available in the US.