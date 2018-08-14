HTC’s Imagine Life (HTC U12 Life) will not be manufactured by HTC?

We’ve been hearing about the alleged HTC U12 Life for quite some time. The name isn’t final, as it is being referred to as “Imagine Life”, but its specs were already leaked. The mid-ranger is also expected to have a notch, but the biggest news here isn’t even the fact that it will be shipping with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The interesting bit, if the information is accurate, is that the HTC U12 Life (Imagine Life) will be an ODM phone. An ODM, or original design manufacturer, is a company that designs and manufactures a product, as specified, that is eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. (Wikipedia)

This means that HTC has come full circle. It started off as an ODM, manufacturing phones for other brands. Now it might outsource its U12 Life production to another ODM. The company was an OEM in-between. It is unknown whether this will be the case for other future HTC phones as well, or this is an exception. However, it might have everything to do with the company laying off 1,500 people, and facing financial difficulties.