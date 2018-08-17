The company’s all cold, but the HTC U12+ is flamin’ hot

One of the typical things to watch for after a smartphone comes to market is either a new spec option or a new choice of color. HTC has opted to bring out the latter. It’s not likely to be the lone savior of a smartphone company that’s been in the dumps financially, but it’s sure a sight to see.

The Flame Red color — not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos — is back on the U12+ and, depending on your angle, will look anything like sunset to Ferrari thanks to that glossy Liquid Surface finish. We’ve seen on the U11, but this canvas just has more room to play with. This will only come unlocked and with 64GB storage. The Translucent Blue version is the only color to have a 128GB variant.

Pre-orders are now active in the United States and Canada for US$799 or CA$1,099 direct from htc.com with units shipping next month.