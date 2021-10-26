HTC has kind of left the smartphone market, but it’s still one of the biggest VR manufacturers, and it also has an audio division. The company isn’t well known for its earbuds and other audio equipment, although it was well known back in the day when it was selling Beats earphones with its devices. Today, HTC announced a new pair of wireless earbuds, called exactly that – HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus.

The new Wireless Earbuds Plus feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and have an IPX5 water resistance rating that makes it suitable for gym users, and it’ll survive if you happen to get caught in a storm.

HTC claims that the battery will last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on, and about 5.5 hours if ANC is turned off. The battery life can be extended up to a massive 86 hours with the charging case. The device also uses Bluetooth 5.0, and it has a touch control and gesture navigation system. A simple tap can play/pause, tap twice can play the next song, tapping three times can go back to the previous song, press and hold (right earbud) can activate the voice assistant, tapping once can also answer/end a call, press and hold can decline a call, while press and holding the left earbud can toggle ANC on or off.

The HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus will be available in Black and White color options, and they will retail for £69 (~$94) in the UK, and €84 in the EU. HTC hasn’t revealed how much they’ll cost elsewhere in the US, but the pricing is expected to be released soon.

What are your thoughts about the new HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus? Would you consider buying one? Let us know in the comments!