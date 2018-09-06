Another dive for HTC revenue as U12+ provides no salve

HTC’s precipitous decline in business continues. The downward turn started years ago, but the numbers have become clearly and dangerously low this year. As the company resides in Taiwan, it is required to post monthly revenue numbers and we have yet to see the tech company break January’s figure.

It reported NT$1.389 billion or US$45.1 million in revenue for August, down marginally from July and down more than 53 percent from the same month last year.

The HTC U12+ has been on sale for a couple months now and has apparently not been able to generate any sales momentum for the manufacturer even though critics deemed it an improvement over last year’s U11. That leaves the U12 Life in a precarious position coming into the fall.