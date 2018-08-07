HTC revenue plummets again as figures decrease 54% from 2017

We’ve written so many reports like this one, they practically write themselves (and we wish we could stop!). June wasn’t a good month for HTC — to put it gently — and July doesn’t look better either. HTC revenue for the first seven months of the year (January through July) totaled NT$16.692 billion ($545.1 million), which represents a 53.98% decrease from the year 2017.

NT$1.4 billion (US$45.7 million) were reported as the consolidated revenues for HTC’s July 2018. This is down 37.23% on June, and 77.41% YoY. DigiTimes notes that “the monthly figures were the lowest since August 2003”.

Unnamed industry sources cited in the report claim to know the reason behind the poor results. They claim that the company’s smartphone sales are weak, combined with the fact its VR business is still looking for a breakthrough.

There are still some net profits of NT$19 billion among net losses of NT$2.09 billion (more numbers at the source link). However, we’re still not sure whether the company’s recovery will work. It includes cutting 1,500 jobs, releasing new mid-rangers, and a blockchain phone.