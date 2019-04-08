Accessories

HTC revenue drops 52.64% compared to last year

Yes, this is the same song, and the same melody, sadly. We’ve been reporting on this for so long, with so many occasions, that it’s basically the same story once again. We’ll keep it short. HTC, according to a recent report published by DigiTimes, reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.313 billion (US$42.59 million) for March. That represents a 109.98% increase over the month of February.

Sadly, it also represents a 52.64% drop compared to March 2018. DigiTimes quotes the Economic Daily News in reporting that sales of new VR devices are behind the month-over-month increase. As far as the first quarter of 2019 in concerned, and in comparison with 2018, the report simply says the below. It looks like it keeps raining over at HTC’s.

For the first quarter of 2019, revenues totaled NT$2.944 billion, down 66.51% compared with the same period last year.

