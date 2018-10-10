HTC revenue for September reaches 15-year low

Back in August when we wrote about HTC revenue for July, things weren’t looking really good. June wasn’t any better either, sadly, and neither was the following month. It sure looks like the company is continuing its downward spiral now that the September figures are in. According to a DigiTimes report, HTC revenue for September has reached a 15-year low.

The company saw its revenues drop 9.35% compared to September of 2017. Revenues plummeted 80.71% compared to the year before, which translates to a 15-year low of $40.69 million in September. DigiTimes notes that HTC revenue for Q3 was recorded at $130.6 million, which is 32.5 percent down from Q2.

For the first nine months of 2018, revenues totaled NT$19.61 billion, decreasing 57.72% on year. Subsequently, prices for company shares dropped 8%, marking another negative record.

The Taiwanese phone-maker might be preparing a 5G smartphone for the near future. The HTC U12 Life was recently announced, but not for the US, while its flagship for this year remains the HTC U12+.