HTC has launched two new mid-range smartphones. The devices have been launched in Taiwan only. HTC has not yet revealed the pricing of both even though product pages for them are live.

The HTC U20 5G looks to be the costlier of two phones. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. On the other hand, the HTC Desire 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inch display and packs the Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both smartphone come equipped with a similar set of cameras.

HTC U20 5G HTC Desire 20 Pro Display 6.8″ FHD+ LCD, 20:9 aspect ratio 6.5″ FHD+ LCD, 19.5:9 aspect ratio SoC Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 665 SoC RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 256GB, expandable via a microSD card 128GB (expandable through microSD card) Cameras Rear: 48MP, f/1.8 primary

8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV wide-angle

2MP, f/2.4, depth

2MP, f/2.4, macro

Front: 32MP, f/2.0 Rear: 48MP, f/1.8 primary

8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV wide-angle

2MP, f/2.4, depth

2MP, f/2.4, macro

Front: 25MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh with 18W charging 5,000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 OS Android 10 Android 10

Via: XDA-Developers