HTC Desire 20 Pro

HTC has launched two new mid-range smartphones. The devices have been launched in Taiwan only. HTC has not yet revealed the pricing of both even though product pages for them are live.

The HTC U20 5G looks to be the costlier of two phones. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. On the other hand, the HTC Desire 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inch display and packs the Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both smartphone come equipped with a similar set of cameras.

HTC U20 5GHTC Desire 20 Pro
Display6.8″ FHD+ LCD, 20:9 aspect ratio6.5″ FHD+ LCD, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
SoCSnapdragon 765GSnapdragon 665 SoC
RAM8GB6GB
Storage256GB, expandable via a microSD card128GB (expandable through microSD card)
Cameras Rear: 48MP, f/1.8 primary
8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV wide-angle
2MP, f/2.4, depth
2MP, f/2.4, macro
Front: 32MP, f/2.0		Rear: 48MP, f/1.8 primary
8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV wide-angle
2MP, f/2.4, depth
2MP, f/2.4, macro
Front: 25MP, f/2.0
Battery5,000 mAh with 18W charging5,000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
OSAndroid 10Android 10

Via: XDA-Developers

