Will HTC retire from the world’s largest smartphone market?

It’s no secret that there seems to be no end in sight for HTC’s rough patch. The company has been on a continuous decline to the point where rumors like HTC exiting the smartphones business and HTC licensing its brand needed official debunking. Then, after cutting most of its jobs in India, the company silently abandoned the market by not launching any smartphone for 11 months.

Now, a new report suggests that HTC might be retiring from China, the world’s largest smartphone market. MySmartPrice reports, and quotes some local commentary, that HTC has closed down its virtual shops from the two leading e-tailers in the country: Tmall and JD. These websites only sell HTC’s VR headsets now.

The Taiwanese phone maker has its own online store in China, but even there phones like the HTC U11, HTC U11+, and others are listed out of stock. HTC confirmed, partially, the move to close its online shops, mentioning “long-term business strategy” as the reason for doing so.