HTC stabilizes earnings for October, but still at low

One of the weird functions of covering the mobile industry is being able to track HTC’s financial demise month by month — Taiwan requires public companies to report revenues 12 times a year. Last month, it posted a 15-year low in earnings.

The company has been able to recover from September, though, with a 4 percent gain in revenues to NT$1.31 billion or US$42.5 million. However, that’s still a 78 percent wipe-out from last year’s number. It’s not known if the bottom has been met.

HTC has forged ahead with its Vive VR operations, though the industry is still undergoing an existential fog at the moment. Meantime, it has just launched a blockchain-focused phone, the Exodus 1, and is only introducing it to those who can pay by Ethereum or Bitcoin.