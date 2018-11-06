Android

HTC stabilizes earnings for October, but still at low

One of the weird functions of covering the mobile industry is being able to track HTC’s financial demise month by month — Taiwan requires public companies to report revenues 12 times a year. Last month, it posted a 15-year low in earnings.

The company has been able to recover from September, though, with a 4 percent gain in revenues to NT$1.31 billion or US$42.5 million. However, that’s still a 78 percent wipe-out from last year’s number. It’s not known if the bottom has been met.

HTC has forged ahead with its Vive VR operations, though the industry is still undergoing an existential fog at the moment. Meantime, it has just launched a blockchain-focused phone, the Exodus 1, and is only introducing it to those who can pay by Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
