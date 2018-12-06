HTC November revenue is down 70 percent YoY

We won’t list all of the articles where we talked about HTC‘s poor performance. We’ve literally wrote one every month, trying to criticize HTC into performing again, but regardless of what the media says, the Taiwanese phone-maker just doesn’t seem to be able to grab a hold on and climb out of the dark hole it is in. The November numbers are in, and, if you’ve been paying just a little bit of attention this past year, you can guess they’re not looking good.

It’s an unaudited revenue report for a period ending November 30. HTC’s total revenue was $47.67 million, which, by itself, is a 12.75% increase over the $42.63 million from the month before. However, the year-on-year numbers are what really matter, and there’s a 70% decrease. HTC managed to earn $182.5 million in November of 2017.

In terms of revenue, in November of 2017 HTC was at $1.88 billion. This year, HTC’s revenue is at $725.3 million, which represents a 61 percent drop year-on-year. This puts a lot of pressure on December and the holiday season. If HTC performs poorly, it will miss the $1 billion mark for the first time in over a decade.