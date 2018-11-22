HTC not quitting the smartphone business

It is a well-known fact that, sadly, HTC’s financial figures aren’t bright at all. June, July, August and September‘s numbers were all concerning, and, despite stabilizing in October, they’re still worrying. Naturally, posting loss after loss after loss made room for speculation. There were rumors that HTC would be leaving the smartphone market, with the HTC U12+ being its last smartphone.

DigiTimes reports that HTC debunked and dismissed the rumors, and reiterated the fact that the company is committed to “strengthening its smartphone business with new models to be released at year-end 2018 and in early 2019”.

HTC clearly stated that it has no intention of leaving the smartphone business, as handsets have become “indispensable to human life”. The smartphone-maker reiterated that VR will also play a key role in the future development of mobile devices; that, together with AR and their most recent blockchain phone, coupled with 5G technology makes for an exciting future.

HTC said that its plans include multiple consumer and enterprise devices to be announced at the end of 2018, beginning of 2019. Additionally, the Taiwanese company plans on launching a 6GB RAM/128GB ROM version of HTC U12 Life at the end of December.