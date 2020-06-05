It seems that HTC is not giving up on its smartphone business. We may soon get a new device with Android 10, as the HTC Desire 20 Pro has appeared in the Google Play Support console.

The latest leak of the HTC Desire 20 Pro reveals the most important details of the device. We see that this new mid-ranger will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB RAM, and yes, this will be the company’s first smartphone with Android 10. We would also get a 6.5-inch LCD with a 1080 x 2340px resolution. Now, we only have to see who actually gets this device.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Smart Price