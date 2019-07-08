HTC is finally seeing a tiny light at the end of the tunnel

We’ve lost count of how many times we wrote about HTC and its financial difficulties over the past couple of years, with basically every quarter report being characterized by words like “plummet” or other synonyms. It’s refreshing, as we have all been rooting for HTC since the beginning of the PDA era, to finally report on positive figures and outlook for the Taiwanese company.

Still, it’s a two-edged sword, as HTC reported revenues of NT$1.461 billion (US$46.89 million) for the month of June. While these figures are up 94% on month, they are still down 34% on year. The growth in June is mostly attributed, according to DigiTimes, to the launch of the HTC U119E and Desire 19 Plus smartphones.

The sad news continues as total revenue for the first half of the year amounted for NT$5.75 billion, representing a 63% decrease from the same period of last year. Analysts predict the momentum generated by the new smartphones to carry over in the month of July as well, especially that the Desire 19 Plus will become available later this month.