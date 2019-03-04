HTC hinted to license brand in India to Micromax, Lava and Karbonn

HTC was celebrated as a phone maker for other brands and in its own name for the painstaking designs it embarked on. But nowadays, its devices don’t have much of audience to impress. However, an interesting wrinkle in the Indian market could help bring its name back to the subcontinent.

The Economic Times reports from sources that the Taiwanese company is looking to strike deals with domestic players Micromax, Lava and Karbonn to license the HTC brand out for smartphones, tablets and accessories in India. It’s suggested that the brand may target the mid-range in the Rs. 10,000+ ($140+) category.

HTC has been cutting jobs the past couple of years, notably sending half of its hardware engineering staff to Google in 2018, but it has maintained some retail presence in India.

Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and vivo have a lock on most of the phone market, but one executive sources believes that HTC’s intended price category still has plenty of innovation and competition in it. The company would be able to cut costs with its contractors’ local assembly lines not subject to import duties.