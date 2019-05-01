HTC Exodus, the company’s first blockchain phone, was announced in October of last year, and has been available for pre-orders or purchase ever since. DigiTimes is citing HTC’s own Phil Chen, according to whom the Taiwanese phone-maker is planning on a second-generation blockchain phone by the end of 2019. The HTC Exodus successor will improve on the current model by extending blockchain apps to other areas, such as browsing, messaging, and social media.

Chen added that all communications done by applications will be peer-to-peer, instead of going through a centralized, cloud-based mainframe. Chen also revealed that HTC is satisfied with the sales of the first model, the HTC Exodus, and that “in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrency users, there is also considerable demand for the Exodus 1 from new startups which engage in cryptocurrency trading more frequently“, DigiTimes reports.