HTC Exodus will be announced on October 22

The HTC Exodus, the company’s blockchain phone, is something the phone-maker has been working on for some time. We first heard about it at the beginning of the year. In May, the official confirmations started to arrive from HTC, and then we heard about the possible $1,000 price tag. It was, however, not clear when HTC was going to officially launch the device.

Thanks to an Instagram post (embedded below), we now know to expect the HTC Exodus this month. October 22 is what the update states, and there’s also a video which offers a very short glimpse on what to expect.

HTC is trying a different approach with the Exodus blockchain phone. The company partnered with CryptoKitties to feature its blockchain-based pet care and breeding game. However, HTC hopes the Exodus will appeal to gamers in general too.