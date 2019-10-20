HTC Exodus 1s announced as a cheap cryptocurrency phone

HTC’s newly appointed CEO Yves Maitre thinks that the company’s problem in the smartphone business is that it stopped innovating on the hardware. Under his guidance, HTC will focus, once again, on high-end smartphones, which is something the Exodus 1s is not. The phone was already planned for before Maitre’s arrival, and now it’s official, joining the original Exodus block-chain phone before it.

The HTC Exodus 1s isn’t a real successor to the Exodus, as its hardware is toned down compared to the latter. With a 5.7-inch display and HD+ resolution, it runs on the Snapdragon 435 platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a 13MP camera both on the front and back, and a 3,000mAh battery, and goes for €219 (roughly $245), with availability limited to Europe, Taiwan, Saudia Arabia, and the UAE.

Oh, and it runs on Android 8 Oreo…