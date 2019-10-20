Android

HTC Exodus 1s announced as a cheap cryptocurrency phone

Contents
HTC Exodus

HTC’s newly appointed CEO Yves Maitre thinks that the company’s problem in the smartphone business is that it stopped innovating on the hardware. Under his guidance, HTC will focus, once again, on high-end smartphones, which is something the Exodus 1s is not. The phone was already planned for before Maitre’s arrival, and now it’s official, joining the original Exodus block-chain phone before it.

The HTC Exodus 1s isn’t a real successor to the Exodus, as its hardware is toned down compared to the latter. With a 5.7-inch display and HD+ resolution, it runs on the Snapdragon 435 platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a 13MP camera both on the front and back, and a 3,000mAh battery, and goes for €219 (roughly $245), with availability limited to Europe, Taiwan, Saudia Arabia, and the UAE.

Oh, and it runs on Android 8 Oreo…

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
AndroidPolice
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, cryptocurrency, Exodus 1s, HTC, News
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.