HTC Exodus 1 blockchain phone ready for pre-orders

The last bit of information that we have received about HTC’s blockchain phone, the Exodus, was that it will be unveiled on October 22. It was just one day off, as today the Taiwan-based phone-maker went public with its plans. The official name is HTC Exodus 1, and the specs are now public, as you can go ahead and sign up for preorders.

Announced back in May, the HTC Exodus 1 is just a phone that has a part of it partitioned for added security. In terms of specs, the Exodus 1 features a 6-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, and packs 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The dual-camera system on the back consists of two 16-megapixel shooters. The front features dual 8-megapixel selfie units. Powering everything is a 3,500 mAh battery, alongside Android Oreo. Dust and water-resistance is included with IP68 rating.

You can only purchase the HTC Exodus 1 with virtual currency. It will set you back 0.15 BTC or 4.78 ETH. That’s Bitcoin or Ether. Availability is set for 34 countries including the US, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the UK, Austria, Norway, and other parts of Europe. China is not on the list. You can read more about the Exodus 1 at the source and via links below.