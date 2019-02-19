Another miserable quarter for HTC, revenues down 70 percent year on year

It’s not the first time we’ve had to report HTC’s monthly revenues have fallen 70 percent from the previous year, believe it or not, but with lows like these, the Taiwanese tech manufacturer may be breaking bad records.

The company reported revenue of NT$1.006 billion or about US$32 million for the month of January, down more than 25 percent from December and more than 70 percent from the year before.

Publicly, the company is keeping on with its restrained strategy of just a handful of smartphone releases a year. But it will need to make sure that these devices leave their indent on the market to keep brand awareness up and, hopefully, sales.