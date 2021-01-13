Just when everyone expects HTC to finally bow down for good, the company releases a budget phone or two, sending a message that it is not yet quitting the smartphone business. Carrying forward the streak, the Taiwanese company has launched a mid-ranger called HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G in its home market. At first glance, the phone doesn’t look half-bad, and the hardware packed inside it is also nothing to scoff at.
The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G, as the name makes it abundantly clear, is 5G-ready. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a centered hole-punch housing the front camera. Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 690 SoC takes care of business under the hood, ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.
Talking about that quad-camera setup, it is highlighted by a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor that is capable of 4K video capture. You also get an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP shooter. HTC has equipped the Desire 21 Pr0 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ tech with a peak wattage of 18W. However, the phone’s retail package includes a slower Quick Charge 3.0 power brick in the box.
HTC has integrated the fingerprint sensor in the power button of its new phone. Unfortunately, the phone still runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which is quite disappointing as Android 11 has been out for a while now. The phone is up for grabs in blue and purple colors priced at TWD$11,990 (~ $430) and is now available from its official HTC e-store in Taiwan. However, details about its availability in the international market are still under wraps.