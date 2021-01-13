Just when everyone expects HTC to finally bow down for good, the company releases a budget phone or two, sending a message that it is not yet quitting the smartphone business. Carrying forward the streak, the Taiwanese company has launched a mid-ranger called HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G in its home market. At first glance, the phone doesn’t look half-bad, and the hardware packed inside it is also nothing to scoff at.

6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Snapdragon 690, and 8 gigs of RAM

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G, as the name makes it abundantly clear, is 5G-ready. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a centered hole-punch housing the front camera. Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 690 SoC takes care of business under the hood, ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Talking about that quad-camera setup, it is highlighted by a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor that is capable of 4K video capture. You also get an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP shooter. HTC has equipped the Desire 21 Pr0 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ tech with a peak wattage of 18W. However, the phone’s retail package includes a slower Quick Charge 3.0 power brick in the box.

48MP rear camera and 5,000mAh battery with QC 4+ charging support

HTC has integrated the fingerprint sensor in the power button of its new phone. Unfortunately, the phone still runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which is quite disappointing as Android 11 has been out for a while now. The phone is up for grabs in blue and purple colors priced at TWD$11,990 (~ $430) and is now available from its official HTC e-store in Taiwan. However, details about its availability in the international market are still under wraps.