Recently, a report claimed that HTC is working on a new device. Later, the HTC Desire 20 Pro appeared in the Google Play Support console listing. Now, the device has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. It has a model number HTC 2Q9J100.

The device could be released in Taiwan first as it has bagged the country’s National Communications Commission (NCC) certification. The he Wi-Fi certification platform reveals that the HTC Desire 20 Pro will have support for Android 10 and dual-band Wi-Fi. Further, the Bluetooth SIG listing hints the device will come with Bluetooth 5.0.

Earlier, schematics of the phone have also been leaked. The phone could sport four camera lenses at the back arranged in a vertical array, and a circular fingerprint sensor cutout sitting alongside.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB RAM. It may come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2340px resolution.

Via: Gizmochina