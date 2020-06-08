HTC

Recently, a report claimed that HTC is working on a new device. Later, the HTC Desire 20 Pro appeared in the Google Play Support console listing. Now, the device has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. It has a model number HTC 2Q9J100.

The device could be released in Taiwan first as it has bagged the country’s National Communications Commission (NCC) certification. The he Wi-Fi certification platform reveals that the HTC Desire 20 Pro will have support for Android 10 and dual-band Wi-Fi. Further, the Bluetooth SIG listing hints the device will come with Bluetooth 5.0.

Earlier, schematics of the phone have also been leaked. The phone could sport four camera lenses at the back arranged in a vertical array, and a circular fingerprint sensor cutout sitting alongside.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB RAM. It may come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2340px resolution.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Update: Not So Delayed? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible launch date of the iPhone 12, the battery in the Galaxy Note 20 and more
OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is now available on Verizon
The carrier is offering a special $150 off if you order the phone today.
Twitter makes it easier to add image descriptions on mobile and desktop
You no longer have to open the image edit settings to add alt-text or description for a photo in your tweet or direct message.