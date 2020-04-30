Earlier this month, a reliable Twitter handle with a solid track record of HTC leaks in the past mentioned that a new smartphone called Desire 20 Pro is in the making. The phone’s design was described as “a mix OnePlus 8 on the front and Mi 10 on the back,” and that it also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Evan Blass has now shared the alleged schematic of HTC Desire 20 Pro that currently goes by the internal codename Bayamo. The phone can be seen sporting four camera lenses at the back arranged in a vertical array, and a circular fingerprint sensor cutout sitting alongside is also clearly visible.

Over at the front, we see a flat panel with a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the display. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, packing 6GB of RAM and running Android 10. However, other specifications and details about a launch date are still a mystery.

