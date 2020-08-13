Back in June, HTC announced two new mid-range smartphones, HTC Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G. The devices were launched in Taiwan. Now, the former is coming to Europe. The company has introduced the HTC Desire 20 Pro in Europe for 279 Euros. It is available in markets like the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, and the Netherlands. Further, it will start shipping on August 24.

The HTC smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It runs Android 10. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. The handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and packs a 5,000mah battery. It sports a quad rear camera setup and a single 25MP selfie shooter.

HTC Desire 20 Pro specifications