HTC Desire 20 Pro
Back in June, HTC announced two new mid-range smartphones, HTC Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G. The devices were launched in Taiwan. Now, the former is coming to Europe. The company has introduced the HTC Desire 20 Pro in Europe for 279 Euros. It is available in markets like the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, and the Netherlands. Further, it will start shipping on August 24.

The HTC smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It runs Android 10. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. The handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and packs a 5,000mah battery. It sports a quad rear camera setup and a single 25MP selfie shooter.

HTC Desire 20 Pro specifications

Display6.5″ FHD+ LCD, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
SoCSnapdragon 665 SoC
RAM6GB
Storage128GB (expandable through microSD card)
CamerasRear: 48MP, f/1.8 primary
8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV wide-angle
2MP, f/2.4, depth
2MP, f/2.4, macro
Front: 25MP, f/2.0
Battery5,000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
OSAndroid 10
