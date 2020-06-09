HTC Desire 20 Pro

Recently, HTC Desire 20 Pro appeared in the Google Play Support console listing. It was later spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. It has a model number HTC 2Q9J100. Now, the company has officially announced the launch date of its next smartphone.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro will be launched on June 16, suggests a banner image on HTC’s Taiwanese website. It reveals a single left-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera on the front, and an elongated camera module on the back.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. It may come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2340px resolution. It is tipped to run Android 10 and feature dual-band Wi-Fi.

