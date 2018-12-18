HTC Desire 12s announced as a budget smartphone with modest specs

Despite a 70 percent year-on-year revenue drop in November, HTC made it clear that it is not planning on retiring from the smartphone market, debunking rumors that suggested such a move. What better way to emphasize that, than by launching a new smartphone. The Taiwanese phone-maker announced the HTC Desire 12s as a soft launch on Facebook.

The Desire 12s is yet another step back from the already mid-range specs of the Desire 12 and Desire 12+. The HTC Desire 12s features a 5.7-inch display with 1440×720 resolution, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU.

There are 3- and 4GB RAM options, coupled with 32- and 64GB storage versions, and, instead of a dual-camera setup on the back, the 13MP shooter is coupled with only an LED Flash. The front-facer is rated 13MP as well, and the battery powering everything is one of 3,075mAh. Android 8.1 Oreo is the OS of choice, on top of which you’ll be greeted by HTC Sense.

Black, Silver, and Red color options are available for now, and the 3GB/32GB HTC Desire 12s goes for NT$5990 (US$ 194), while the 4GB/64GB model costs NT$ 6990 (US$ 226).