HTC could soon launch a pair of TWS earbuds. The moniker is being called HTC U Ear and has been seen on the FCC’s website. Moreover, the listing includes images as well, so we know it looks like.

The HTC U Ear seem to come in black and have a gloss finish. The case is shaped like a cube with rounded corners. Further, the earbuds lie horizontally in the case, unlike the Apple AirPods.

The case is likely to charge via USB Type-C. However, there is no mention of support for wireless charging.

As of now, there is no information on when HTC will announce these earbuds or how much they will cost.

Source