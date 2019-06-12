HTC announces the HTC U19E and HTC Desire 19 Plus

We’ve heard about the HTC U19E last week and we had a pretty good idea of what HTC will unveil at its June 11 event, but apparently the Taiwanese phone maker prepared another device to go with it, the HTC Desire 19 Plus. They’re both mid-range smartphones but are a clear sign that as difficult as it might be for HTC, the company is still serious about its smartphone business.

The HTC U19E (photo above) is powered by a Snapdragon 710 and 6GB of RAM. It features a dual-camera system consisting of a main 12-megapixel shooter and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. Powering everything is the 3,930mAh battery.

By contrast, the HTC Desire 19 Plus (image below) features a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and has an extra camera for a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 13-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle unit, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The HTC U19E is available in Taiwan as of today, and goes for TWD 14,900 (around $475). The HTC Desire 19 Plus will retail for TWD 9,990 (around $320) and it will become available next month. There’s no information on whether the two phones will be available outside of Taiwan.