HTC Android 9 Pie update schedule for U11, U11+ and U12+

Back in March HTC shared some details about the Android 9 Pie update and its status. The phone-maker said it expects a release for the U11, U11+, and U12+ starting the second quarter of the year. Now the company is circling back with more specific details on when customers can expect their phones to be updated to the latest Android operating system.

If you have an HTC U11, the Android 9 Pie update should land on your phone starting late May. Late June is when U11+ owners should start to check for the software refresh, and those who own an HTC U12+ will be able to update sometime in June.

While still somewhat vague, these dates, officially announced by HTC, should reassure everyone that the company didn’t forget about its promise, and is still working on getting everything ready, hopefully, before Android Q will become final.