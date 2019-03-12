Android

HTC Android 9 Pie update for U11, U12 and U12+ coming Q2

It took HTC seven months to update users on the Android 9 Pie refresh, and even this update requires more patience. In August HTC said the Pie version of Android will roll out to select devices within dates that “will be announced in due course”. Well, shortly after rumors surfaced of HTC possibly licensing its brand to Micromax, the Taiwanese phone-maker announced some Android 9 Pie news on Twitter.

Owners of the HTC U11, U11+, and U12+ should be on the lookout for the latest version of Android to hit their phones sometime in the second quarter of 2019. HTC wasn’t more specific, and couldn’t be, as timing of the update roll-out process is mostly controlled by carriers. Some regions and carriers might flip the switch earlier than others, but at least it’s good to know that HTC either finalized the firmware update, or is about to.

