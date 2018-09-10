Is an HTC 5G phone in the cards? Chip testing is underway

Reports have circulated that Qualcomm has been sending out samples of its upcoming Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip to several manufacturers. It’s the first product from the company to feature 7nm fabrication in its cores.

But the most important thing right now is cellular connectivity. GizmoChina reports that these samples are being offered with the 5G-capable Snapdragon X50 modem or, by default, with the next-generation 4G modem, the Snapdraogn X24.

One of those manufacturers, AndroidHeadlines believes, is HTC. It has found the LinkedIn profile of one of the company’s senior RF engineers who has listed the Snapdragon 855 — also known as the Snapdragon 8155 or “Hana” — as part of his experience base. He has also mentioned that the company has been testing the Snapdragon X50. However, it is not immediately clear if the X50 is being tested in conjunction with the Snapdragon 855.

It’s expected that the chipset will debut late this year and that HTC will take its time putting out its own flagship phone, perhaps waiting until mid-2019 for release.