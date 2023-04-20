We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with a powerful gaming laptop, as the Victus 15 Gaming Laptop is currently available for just $949 after receiving a 22 percent discount, which means you get to score $270 instant savings.

HP Victus 15 HP's Victus 15 Gaming Laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS non-reflective low-gloss display with 144Hz refresh rates and 9ms response times, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics for an amazing gaming experience. See at Amazon

The 2022 version of HP’s Victus 15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS non-reflective low-gloss display with 144Hz refresh rates and 9ms response times, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You also get superior performance, a full-sized keyboard, and other cool features. Or you can choose to check out the latest Razer deals, where you will find the Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 models getting up to $1,000 in instant savings.

Suppose this is your first gaming laptop. In that case, I suggest you use those $270 savings to add a Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to your cart, as this baby sells for just $90 with 50 percent savings. This keyboard comes with HyperSpeed technology and linear and silent switches that are the best possible solution for hardcore gamers. You also get up to 200 hours of battery life, so you don’t have to worry about charging your keyboard all the time.

Also, the SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse is seeing a 42 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $70, and if you want to complete the package, I also recommend you check out the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, selling for just $80 thanks to an insane 60 percent discount.