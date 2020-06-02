HP has today launched a refreshed version of its Omen 15 gaming laptop and has given it a slick design makeover, complete with an RGB backlit keyboard, a brand new Omen logo, and new color options. But aside from the shiny new exterior, HP has equipped its new gaming laptop with the latest silicon from AMD and Intel.
Buyers can configure this laptop with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10750H) processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 (4800H) CPU. The former comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, while the latter offers the less powerful GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You can choose between various display specs as well, such as 300Hz FHD panel or a 120Hz 4K screen, and equip it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.
HP Omen 15 specs
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD
60Hz / 144Hz / 300Hz refresh rate
15.6-inch $K UHD 120Hz
|Processor
|10th Gen Intel Core i5 – 10300H
10th Gen Intel Core i7 – 10750H
AMD Ryzen 7 – 4750H
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB)
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4 GB)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB)
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 32GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
|Battery
|6-cell, 70.9 Wh Li-ion polymer
|Ports
|1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C
1x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (charge)
2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A
1x headphone/microphone combo
|Dimension
|14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inch
|Weight
|5.2 lb
HP Omen 15 price
The HP Omen 15 starts at $999 and is already up for grabs from HP’s official store and Best Buy in Shadow Black (Intel) and Mica Silver (AMD) colors.
Source: HP