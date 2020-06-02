HP has today launched a refreshed version of its Omen 15 gaming laptop and has given it a slick design makeover, complete with an RGB backlit keyboard, a brand new Omen logo, and new color options. But aside from the shiny new exterior, HP has equipped its new gaming laptop with the latest silicon from AMD and Intel.

Buyers can configure this laptop with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10750H) processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 (4800H) CPU. The former comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, while the latter offers the less powerful GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You can choose between various display specs as well, such as 300Hz FHD panel or a 120Hz 4K screen, and equip it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

HP Omen 15 specs

Display15.6-inch FHD
60Hz / 144Hz / 300Hz refresh rate
15.6-inch $K UHD 120Hz
Processor10th Gen Intel Core i5 – 10300H
10th Gen Intel Core i7 – 10750H
AMD Ryzen 7 – 4750H
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB)
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4 GB)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB)
RAM8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 32GB
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
Battery6-cell, 70.9 Wh Li-ion polymer
Ports1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C
1x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (charge)
2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A
1x headphone/microphone combo
Dimension14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inch
Weight5.2 lb

HP Omen 15 price

The HP Omen 15 starts at $999 and is already up for grabs from HP’s official store and Best Buy in Shadow Black (Intel) and Mica Silver (AMD) colors.

Zoom out on Angle Zoom. HP - OMEN Gaming 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory + 32GB Optane - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 512GB SSD - Shadow Black.
Zoom in on Alt View Zoom 1. HP - OMEN Gaming 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory + 32GB Optane - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 512GB SSD - Shadow Black.
Zoom in on Left Zoom. HP - OMEN Gaming 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory + 32GB Optane - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 512GB SSD - Shadow Black.

Source: HP

You May Also Like
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, Prakhar Khanna
Lenovo pulls a Surface, unveils the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Today’s deals include the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, where you can find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and more
Acer Swift 3 with Ryzen
Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor launched in India
It features a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels.