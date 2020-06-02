HP has today launched a refreshed version of its Omen 15 gaming laptop and has given it a slick design makeover, complete with an RGB backlit keyboard, a brand new Omen logo, and new color options. But aside from the shiny new exterior, HP has equipped its new gaming laptop with the latest silicon from AMD and Intel.

Buyers can configure this laptop with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10750H) processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 (4800H) CPU. The former comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, while the latter offers the less powerful GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You can choose between various display specs as well, such as 300Hz FHD panel or a 120Hz 4K screen, and equip it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

HP Omen 15 specs

Display 15.6-inch FHD

60Hz / 144Hz / 300Hz refresh rate

15.6-inch $K UHD 120Hz Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – 10300H

10th Gen Intel Core i7 – 10750H

AMD Ryzen 7 – 4750H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB) RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 32GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Battery 6-cell, 70.9 Wh Li-ion polymer Ports 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C

1x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (charge)

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1x headphone/microphone combo Dimension 14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inch Weight 5.2 lb

HP Omen 15 price

The HP Omen 15 starts at $999 and is already up for grabs from HP’s official store and Best Buy in Shadow Black (Intel) and Mica Silver (AMD) colors.

Source: HP