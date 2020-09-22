HP has announced a new Chromebook powered by the AMD Ryzen C-series mobile processors. The HP Pro c645 Chromebook brings Wi-Fi 6 that delivers 3x faster speeds and up to 4x capacity (compared to Wi-Fi 5) making users more productive with the ability to connect regardless of where they are.

The HP Pro c645 Chromebook features a 14-inch HD AG (1366 x 768) / FHD IPS (1920 x 1080 display with narrow bezels. It comes in both touch and non-touch options. The processor options include AMD Athlon Silver 3050C, AMD Athlon Gold 3150C, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, AMD Ryzen 5 3500C and Ryzen 7 3700C, paired with integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

The device will be offered in three RAM variants including 4GB, 8GB and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB / 64GB eMMC or 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It packs a 3C 58 Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 10.5 hours on a single charge. There is an optional backlit keyboard, which is spill-resistant and comes with integrated lattice.

Ports on the machine include 2 USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2); 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 headphone/microphone

combo; 1 HDMI 1.4 Combo Headphone/Mic; 1 microSD, and a nano Kensington Security

Lock Sllot.

As for connectivity options, there is Intel 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.0. The chromebook also includes Titan C chip, a fingerprint sensor, security lock slot, and HP privacy camera on the security front.

The HP Pro c645 Chromebook is expected to be made available in early December. The price will be announced closer to product availability.