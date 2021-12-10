HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook, and more Chromebooks are on sale today

We have great news for those in the market looking to purchase a new Chromebook. We have recently spotted the HP Chromebook 14 2021 version receiving a $50 discount, which means that you can purchase one for $379. This laptop comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, a 14-inch touchscreen, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 2-in-1 laptop, which means that you can also use this amazing product as a tablet.

A similar option comes as the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 that is seeing a $54.99 discount, which means that you can pick one up for $425. This model is a bit more potent, as it packs an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, a 14-inch Touchscreen FHD NanoEdge Display, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage. And the HP Chromebook x360 14a is another 2-in-1 option to consider as it sells for $%329 after a $31 discount. This option packs an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 14-inch HD micro-edge Touchscreen, and the best part is that every Chromebook has long-lasting battery life.

Suppose you are looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can also consider the more affordable HP Chromebook 14 Laptop that comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 14-inch Micro-Edge display for just $230 after a 15 percent discount that represents $40 savings.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is also available, and it goes for $199 after a 38 percent discount that translates to $120.99 savings. It comes with an 11.6-inch HD IPS display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. And if you still want the 2-in-1 form factor, you can pick up a new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $210 after an $80 discount. This model comes with an 11.6-inch HD touch display, 4GB REAM, and 32GB storage space.