We have great news for those interested in purchasing a new Windows laptop, as the latest available at Amazon.com will let you take a new HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop for as low as $700. This deal will get you a model powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and AMD Radeon graphics on its Nightfall Black Aluminum color variant. This version of the HP Envy x360 would normally sell for $960, which means you can save $260 upon purchase after receiving the latest 27 percent discount.

Source: HP

However, that’s not the only configuration that’s on sale, as you can also opt for a slightly more convenient HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, support for Wi-Fi-6 and the best part is that you also receive a free HP Stylus Pen in the box with your purchase. This model usually goes for $1,099, but the latest 23 percent discount lets you take it home for just $849, which means you save $250 upon purchase. Or get the higher-end model that packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage for $1,099 after seeing a 14 percent discount that translates to $184 savings.

Of course, you can also play with how much RAM and storage you want inside your laptop to find the best configuration and price tag for your interests. But you can also opt for an Intel-powered version of the HP Envy x360 laptop. For instance, you can pick up a new model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and other great features for just $710 after receiving a 5 percent discount. Or get your laptop with a smaller 13.3-inch FHD display and an Intel Core i7 processor for $798 after seeing a 20 percent discount. Either way, you will be able to score a fantastic new Windows laptop that will help you get your work done.

